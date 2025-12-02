Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

An average Bihari's life after the Bihar results | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 08:57 am IST

The data used has been taken from the National Sample Survey Organisation’s Time Use Survey (TUS) report for 2024

Bihar now has a new government in place, and the newly elected assembly started working from Monday with MLAs being administered oaths. To be sure, it is largely the same government the state has had in the last two decades. There has been enough analysis, including in these pages, of the election results from the perspective of electoral statistics. What follows below is the last of the analytical pieces on the Bihar results. However, what makes it different is that it is based on an average day in the life of a Bihar rather than politics. The data used has been taken from the National Sample Survey Organisation’s Time Use Survey (TUS) report for 2024.

Santosh Kumar | Hindustan Times
Santosh Kumar | Hindustan Times
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / An average Bihari's life after the Bihar results | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On