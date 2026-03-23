Can Gaurav Gogoi restore his father's Congress bastion in Assam? | Number Theory

The nature of political contradictions has changed in Assam

As the leader of the Congress party in Assam, Gaurav Gogoi will, almost always, be expected to live up to the political legacy of his father, Tarun Gogoi. However, what is often missed in comparing the senior and junior Gogoi with each other, especially by observers outside the state, is that Gogoi senior perfected a far more subtle and effective form of politics in the state than his son has been able to . Tarun Gogoi’s claim to power was supported by a large majority of the state’s non-Muslim population, which has now moved behind his one-time protege’s current party, the BJP. In fact, the BJP’s entire game plan seems to be to portray the Congress supported predominantly by Muslims in the state. Whether or not the Congress and Gaurav Gogoi can pull back this support in the forthcoming elections or later, or whether this marks a triumph of what historians such as Amalendu Guha termed as big nationalism winning over little nationalism – where the BJP has consolidated the larger Hindu vote bank overcoming ethnic and linguistic differences with a mix of Hindutva and welfare – is something which remains to be seen. Gogoi Senior’s success might have come from optimally exploiting little nationalism fault lines. Gogoi Junior faces the might of big nationalism, which is also the national hegemon today.