Despite patches of heavy rain, 2025 has been largely dry | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 08:42 AM IST
The floods in Texas last week and in South Carolina and North Carolina this week are not the only rain-related disasters reported this year. In India, the north-eastern states flooded in late May and early June and Himachal Pradesh has been flooded regularly since late last month. Parts of China have also experienced floods and landslides since last week. These rain-related disasters notwithstanding, extreme rain this year is neither as high on average, nor as widespread as in 2024, an HT analysis shows. While this trend can change as the year progresses, dryness seems to be a more dominant trend this year.
