Elections are only the first of Sanae Takaichi’s challenges | Number Theory

An unfavourable demography makes boosting growth an even more difficult task

Even if Takaichi wants to put Japan back on a faster growth track, the maths of demography is moving the other way. Japan’s working age population share has been sliding for decades and is projected to fall from about 59% in 2025 to 51% by 2050, while the elderly share rises from 30% to 37% over the same period. That shift shows up even more starkly in the old age dependency ratio, which has climbed from 17 elderly people per 100 working age residents in 1990 to about 51 in 2025, meaning a smaller pool of workers must support a growing retiree population. “A shrinking and ageing population makes it challenging to sustain the GDP per capita level and social insurance systems that provide health and long-term care and income to the elderly,” said 2024 report by the OECD. “Depopulation in many areas of Japan is making it difficult to efficiently supply adequate public services and is worsening regional disparities.” Japan’s own projections suggest that the number of senior citizens living alone will jump up 47% by 2050, which can intensify care needs even as the workforce shrinks.