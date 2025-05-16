Menu Explore
Friday, May 16, 2025
How did the collegium system change Supreme Court appointments? | Number Theory

May 16, 2025 09:27 AM IST

This is the last of a three-part data series on SC judges. The first looked at family links or lack of it. The second looked at social and HC backgrounds.

The second part of HT’s three-part series on Supreme Court judges discussed inequality, by social group and high courts of origin,. The concluding part of this series will look at the impact of the Collegium system on the appointment of Supreme Court judges. Appointment of Supreme Court judges was done by the executive until November 1993. This changed after the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association versus Union of India case decided that a group of senior-most Supreme Court judges would recommend the appointment of Supreme Court and High Court judges to the government. The Collegium consists of five and three members currently, including the CJI, for recommending judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts respectively. 

The Supreme Court of India. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)
The Supreme Court of India. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)
How did the collegium system change Supreme Court appointments?
