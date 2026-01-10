Search
Sat, Jan 10, 2026
How United and Chelsea bungled in player transfers | Number Theory

Jan 10, 2026

As the two marquee football clubs remain in churn, the latest moves also cast a light on how they have gone about buying and selling players

Coach sackings are routine in the cutthroat world of club football. Still, the sackings of Enzo Maresca by Chelsea and Ruben Amorim by Manchester United in the first week of 2026 was stunning in the speed at which the die was cast and the cord was snapped. It was management making a statement, after the coaches dared question the lines of engagement between them—stated and unstated, logical or not. As the two marquee football clubs remain in churn, the latest moves also cast a light on how they have gone about buying and selling players

Action Images via Reuters
Action Images via Reuters
