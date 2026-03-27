How will current oil shock impact Indian factories? | Number Theory

Fuel costs are not very high as a share of overall costs

How much of an inflationary impact is one looking at due to higher fuel costs for factories? India has, until now, increased prices at a much higher rate for industrial fuels than those sold for transport or domestic cooking. Fuel costs (excluding electricity, coal, and other fuels) are not a very large part of input costs for most industries. The highest share (recorded in 2023-24 in the rubber, plastic, other non-metallic mineral products industry) was only 3.3%. This is reassuring at one level, but does not tell the entire story. This is because the petrochemical industrial complex is one of the most critical value chain components for a lot of manufacturing across the world. The ripple effects of higher prices or worse, unavailability of critical inputs for production, could be much larger.