India says up to Sheikh Hasina to decide future plans

India said on Thursday that it is up to former Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled Dhaka on Monday, to decide her future plans, even as it called for the speedy restoration of peace and stability in the neighbouring country amid reports of continuing violence. A view shows a mural of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vandalised by protesters

The interests of the people of Bangladesh are paramount for India and it is the responsibility of authorities in Dhaka to ensure the well-being of all Bangladeshi citizens, including members of minority communities, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing.

The remarks came amid mounting speculation about Hasina’s plans, including her reported efforts to travel to the West, especially after the UK effectively ruled out the possibility of giving her asylum. External affairs minister S Jaishankar informed Parliament on Tuesday that the deposed premier had sought approval to come to India “for the moment."

Responding to several questions about Hasina’s travel plans, Jaiswal said: “As far as former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is concerned, we don’t have an update on her plans. It is for her to take things forward.”

Noting that Jaishankar had explained that approval for Hasina to come to India was given at short notice, Jaiswal added, “The situation is still evolving as far as Bangladesh is concerned. It would not be appropriate for me to comment on her plans.”

The remarks were an indication that Hasina is expected to remain in India for some more time. People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that Hasina, who has been moved from Hindon airbase, where she arrived in a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft on Monday, to an undisclosed safe location, would take a call on her travel plans. Though Hasina has been talking to Indian interlocutors, she has given no inkling so far about where she intends to go, the people said. They added that the Indian side is in touch with key Western partners to discuss this matter.

Hasina was accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, a British citizen, when she fled Dhaka and reportedly planned to travel to London from India. However, the UK has effectively ruled out such a possibility, pointing out its Immigration Rules have no provision for a person to be allowed to travel to Britain to seek asylum. It is also not possible for a person to apply for asylum from outside Britain.

In the wake of reports that the US too would not let her in, it is understood that Hasina is considering other destinations, such as Finland, where she has relatives, or a West Asian country.

It is understood that Hasina’s status figured in a phone conversation on Thursday between Jaishankar and his British counterpart David Lammy. There was no official readout on the discussion, though Jaishankar said on X that he and Lammy talked about “the situation in Bangladesh and West Asia.”.

When Jaiswal was asked about attacks on Bangladesh’s Hindu minority and their homes and temples, he acknowledged that there had been a surge in violence and attacks since the fall of Hasina’s government.

“We want to make it clear that it is the responsibility of every government to ensure the well-being of all its citizens. We hope for the early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh. This is both in the interests of the country itself and for the larger region as a whole,” he said.

The Indian side is monitoring the status of Bangladesh’s minorities and has noted initiatives taken by groups and organisations to ensure the protection and well-being of these communities, he said. However, Jaiswal reiterated Jaishankar’s assertion that India will remain deeply concerned till law and order is fully restored.

“One thing I would like to emphasise...as far as...the government and people of India are concerned, for us the interests of the people of Bangladesh are foremost in our minds,” he said.

India is also in constant touch with Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Indian missions, its personnel, and Indian nationals in the neighbouring country. “As a close friend of the people of Bangladesh, we want restoration of peace and stability...as soon as possible so that normal life can begin, so that we can take the interests of the people of Bangladesh and our own interests forward,” Jaiswal said.

A day after India pulled out all non-essential staff and families of officials from the Bangladeshi capital, the high commission in Dhaka coordinated with the Bangladesh army and other authorities to facilitate the safe passage of Indian nationals to land border crossings, the people cited above said.

These Indian nationals included professionals and workers deployed at several projects being implemented in different parts of Bangladesh by Indian firms such as IRCON, Larsen & Toubro, RITES, Tata Projects, Afcons, Sun Pharma, IOC, NTPC, and Transrail Lighting Limited.

“Besides facilitating the movement of nationals across land border crossings, the high commission provided advice on transport and movement and coordinated with the Dhaka airport and airlines for flights,” one of the people said. “Some of these situations were life-threatening.”

“Emergency certificates were issued to Indian nationals to facilitate their travel in some cases. The high commission also ensured that airlines don’t discontinue the services so that people are not left stranded,” he said.