Sunday, May 25, 2025
Making sense of an early monsoon | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha
May 25, 2025 11:09 AM IST

What does an early monsoon mean for overall rainfall during the year? An HT analysis of IMD’s rainfall data and existing research answers these questions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on May 24 that the monsoon has set in over Kerala, arriving eight days before the normal June 1 date for the southernmost region of mainland India. How often does the monsoon arrive early in India? What does an early monsoon mean for overall rainfall during the year? An HT analysis of IMD’s rainfall data and existing research answers these questions.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
