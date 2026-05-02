Manchester City and the art of reeling in Arsenal | Number Theory

As the English Premier League (EPL) hits its home stretch, Arsenal and Manchester City are practically even on points and almost even on goals. Even the betting sites currently give them identical odds for a title.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during their recent Premier League clash.(Reuters)

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It’s a tantalising title fight. City is a team that has been a serial winner the past decade, Arsenal the serial agoniser that has waited for 22 years. City has a serial winner in Pep Guardiola, while Mikel Arteta, previously his assistant at City, waits for his first title as a full-fledged manager. It’s a title fight that also has déjà vu written all over it. For the third time in four years, City have reeled in Arsenal during the home stretch, to a point where it’s now their league to lose. (www.howindialives.com is a database and search engine for public data)