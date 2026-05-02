Manchester City and the art of reeling in Arsenal | Number Theory

So near, so far

Not playing at home can come to haunt the Gunners, who are having a season they are known to have—one of two halves. At times, they have played fluid, scintillating football. At times, they have frozen and evoked their own torrid history, which is punctuated with tales of ‘so near and yet so far’ that precede Arteta’s time. Arteta joined Arsenal in December 2019, mid-season after leaving as Guardiola’s assistant at City. In his six-and-a-half seasons, Arteta has pumped stability, energy and hope into Arsenal football club. After a period of consolidation, he’s moulded the club into a contender, playing an attractive brand of football. Its trajectory has been up. Each of the last three seasons have had a fair number of moments of ‘this’ being Arsenal’s season. He has three second-placed finishes to show, but no EPL title for a club that last won one in 2003-04.