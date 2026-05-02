Manchester City and the art of reeling in Arsenal | Number Theory
City has a serial winner in Pep Guardiola, while Mikel Arteta, previously his assistant at City, waits for his first title as a full-fledged manager.
Updated on: May 02, 2026 8:47 AM IST
As the English Premier League (EPL) hits its home stretch, Arsenal and Manchester City are practically even on points and almost even on goals. Even the betting sites currently give them identical odds for a title.
It’s a tantalising title fight. City is a team that has been a serial winner the past decade, Arsenal the serial agoniser that has waited for 22 years. City has a serial winner in Pep Guardiola, while Mikel Arteta, previously his assistant at City, waits for his first title as a full-fledged manager. It’s a title fight that also has déjà vu written all over it. For the third time in four years, City have reeled in Arsenal during the home stretch, to a point where it’s now their league to lose.
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Manchester City and the art of reeling in Arsenal
- Home stretchWhen City beat Arsenal at home on April 19, it was the first time all season it drew level on points, and inched ahead on goal difference. This was match 33 of a 38-match season. Twice before City had come within two points of Arsenal, after match 15 and match 27, only to slip away again. But this time around, with the pull of a title in front, City are dominating like the old City, and playing mind games with Arsenal. Arsenal has four matches left, City five. City has the tougher draw. The five teams City play (Everton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Aston Villa) average 49 points in the EPL this year, while the four teams that Arsenal play (Fulham, West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palance) average 37 points. Crucially, City’s last game is at home, while Arsenal is playing away.
- So near, so farNot playing at home can come to haunt the Gunners, who are having a season they are known to have—one of two halves. At times, they have played fluid, scintillating football. At times, they have frozen and evoked their own torrid history, which is punctuated with tales of ‘so near and yet so far’ that precede Arteta’s time. Arteta joined Arsenal in December 2019, mid-season after leaving as Guardiola’s assistant at City. In his six-and-a-half seasons, Arteta has pumped stability, energy and hope into Arsenal football club. After a period of consolidation, he’s moulded the club into a contender, playing an attractive brand of football. Its trajectory has been up. Each of the last three seasons have had a fair number of moments of ‘this’ being Arsenal’s season. He has three second-placed finishes to show, but no EPL title for a club that last won one in 2003-04.
- Reeling in ArsenalAlong the way, Arteta, a former player for the club, has also accumulated some of the famous Arsenal torment as a manager—of faltering at key moments, in an almost expected way. This is now the fourth straight season that the Gunners have led City with 9 games to go—and they have seen that lead either evaporate or reduce. In two of those seasons, 2022-23 and 2023-24, that flip decided the title race in favour of City. In 2024-25, Liverpool towered over both City and Arsenal. But in 2025-26, once again it is a straight fight between City and Arsenal, and a similar script is unravelling. In 2022-23, City trailed Arsenal by 8 points, with 9 matches remaining—a significant number of points at the top of the table. In 2024-25, it was 10 points. And in 2025-26, it was 7 points, and City drew level on April 19.
- A matter of goalsOne of the things that has deserted Arsenal, compared to the earlier part of the season, is their goal-scoring abilities. In the last 9 games in each of the last four seasons, Arsenal have not only accumulated fewer points than City, they have also scored far fewer goals amid this period of a relative slide in performance. In this home stretch, goal-scoring ability will matter if both sides finish level on points. In such an event, the first differentiator to decide the title winner is the goal difference (goals for minus goals against), where Arsenal currently leads 38 to 37, though City have a game in hand. The second differentiator is goals scored, where City leads 66 to 64. The third differentiator is head-to-head record, where City lead swith a win and a draw. It’s City’s title to lose, and add another tale to the Arsenal lore, but a lot has been known to happen in the home stretch.
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