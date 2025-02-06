Number Theory: After Delhi, Bihar next in India's diverse poll arena

2025 will see only two assembly elections in India. Voting in the first, the Union Territory of Delhi is now over. The second one, in Bihar, will take place towards the end of the year. In 2020, the Bihar elections took place between 28 October and 7 November. These two elections also capture the huge diversity in state-level contests in India. Here are three charts which explain this in detail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (left).(ANI)