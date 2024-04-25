 Number Theory: Can BJP repeat its 2014 and 2019 clean sweep in Rajasthan? - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: Can BJP repeat its 2014 and 2019 clean sweep in Rajasthan?

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Apr 25, 2024 08:56 AM IST

NDA’s median victory margin in Rajasthan in 2019 was 25.2% of the vote share, which is two percentage points higher than its median victory margin in 2014.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its allies, won all 25 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) in Rajasthan in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Can it repeat this feat in 2024 as well? Twelve out of the 25 PCs in the state have already polled in the first phase, and the remaining 13 will vote on Friday. Here are three charts which explain the factors which could play a role in the Rajasthan contest.

BJP workers in Rajasthan. (HT Photo)
BJP workers in Rajasthan. (HT Photo)
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

