Number Theory: Decoding the scale of economic challenges confronting Starmer

The 2008 Global Financial Crisis and 2016 Brexit have been the two most important blows for the UK economy, seriously eroding its economic might in the world.
The Labour Party under the leadership of Keir Starmer has won a landslide victory in the United Kingdom (UK) elections. However, the road ahead, both for the Labour Party and the UK, will be anything but smooth. Even if one were to ignore the now deep-rooted social and ethnic fault lines in British and European politics at large, the economic challenges facing the country are perhaps the most difficult they have ever been in the history of the country. Here are four charts which summarise the enormity of economic problems facing United Kingdom.
