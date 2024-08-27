 Number Theory: Dry monsoon in the Indo-Gangetic plains is a long-term trend - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
Number Theory: Dry monsoon in the Indo-Gangetic plains is a long-term trend

ByAbhishek Jha
Aug 27, 2024 08:15 AM IST

While there is a low correlation between a dry or delayed monsoon and paddy sowing, long-term drying could create economic distress in the future.

The 2024 monsoon season – it officially runs from June to September – appears rainy enough by most accounts. Country-level rain in the season so far has registered a surplus and, even at the disaggregated level, only 23% of India’s total area has a deficit. However, there is one point of concern. The dry areas are mostly those where the monsoon is drying up long-term, where most of India’s rice is produced, and where workers are concentrated in the farming sector. While there is a low correlation between a dry or delayed monsoon and paddy sowing, long-term drying could create economic distress in these areas in the future. Here are four charts that explain this.

A farmer looks at the sky from his a paddy field in Bathinda, Punjab. (Sanjeev Kumar/ HT File Photo)
News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: Dry monsoon in the Indo-Gangetic plains is a long-term trend
