Number Theory: Illegal migrant crackdown may hurt US farms

Donald Trump’s second stint as US President that began a few weeks ago has been accompanied by a severe crackdown on illegalimmigrants, especially those that cross the border from Mexico to look for jobs in the US. Not everyone in the US is averse to foreign workers . Illegal immigrants account for a chunk of the workforce in several sectors; agriculture is one such — so much so that a mass deportation could actually threaten its entire economics. How significant is the contribution of migrant workers, especially from Mexico, to American agriculture and how much better do they fare by working in the US? Here are four charts that try to answer this question.

US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in the White House in Washington, DC.(REUTERS)