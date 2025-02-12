Number Theory: Indians 2% of illegal immigrants in US — Trends captured in 3 charts

The deportation of illegal Indian immigrants by the Trump administration last week has brought the issue of unauthorised Indian immigrants in the US into focus. How big is this problem? Has this increased over time? A paper published by Abby Budiman and Devesh Kapur, PhD student and professor respectively, at Johns Hopkins University , on February 10 answers this question in detail. Here is a summary of their key findings.

A mother and child look at the US military plane deporting Indian immigrants as it lands in Amritsar earlier this month. (REUTERS)