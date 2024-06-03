 Number Theory: State of the economy – The opportunities and challenges - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: State of the economy – The opportunities and challenges

ByRoshan Kishore
Jun 03, 2024 09:30 AM IST

IMF projections suggest that India will account for 7% of the global GDP growth between 2020 and 2029.

With a GDP growth rate of 8.2% in 2023-24 India was the world’s fastest growing major economy by a distance. The fact that this growth has come largely on back of a fiscal consolidation – GVA growth is a full percentage point lower – even in an election year, makes it all the more important. If the exit poll predictions of Saturday hold true, the Narendra Modi government is set to return to power with an even bigger mandate. This would continue the sweet spot of macroeconomic and political stability in India. What does this mean for the Indian economy in the medium term beyond annual and quarterly GDP growth numbers? Here are four charts which describe this challenge.

Representational image. (Shutterstock)
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
Number Theory: State of the economy – The opportunities and challenges
