Number Theory: The Indian economy — Equality, sentiment and growth realities

The 2025-26 Union Budget has given a huge tax relief -- ₹1 lakh crore, by the government’s own calculations. In an interview to HT this week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed a guarded optimism about its potential demand boost. “Discretionary spending may happen. We don’t know, but our intent and the primary motive was to make sure we honour the taxpayer,” she said.

Representational image. (REUTERS)