Saturday, Sep 28, 2024
Number Theory: The Model Code, and its governance impact

ByNishant Ranjan
Sep 28, 2024 01:16 PM IST

How significant is the direct disruption because of holding state and national elections separately?

Among the key arguments for holding national and state elections together is that it will minimise the economic disruption from elections. Economic disruptions from elections can happen due to both direct and indirect effects of elections, as has been pointed out in a June 2024 paper by N K Singh and Prachi Mishra published on the Social Science Research Network. The paper argues in detail that “perennial elections increase uncertainty for all economic agents, this can directly affect choices and decisions and bear on macroeconomic outcomes like economic growth or indirectly through intermediate channels such as investment” and “synchronicity of election cycles can have far-reaching economic effects, beyond simply looking at administrative costs and logistics of conducting elections”.

The model code of conduct has evolved over time and implemented far more strictly today than it was in the past.
