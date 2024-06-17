 Number Theory: Understanding India's fresh inflation numbers - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Understanding India's fresh inflation numbers

ByRoshan Kishore
Jun 17, 2024 09:05 AM IST

This is the first of a two-part series on inflation in the Indian economy. The second part will put the latest inflation numbers in macroeconomic context.

Inflation numbers and the policy commentary around them has been painting a slightly conflicting picture for the past few months. India’s benchmark inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has fallen, albeit marginally, in the last five months. At 4.75% in May 2024, it was the lowest since its 4.3% print in May 2023. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on the other hand, increased to a 15-month high of 2.61% in May 2024. The falling retail inflation and rising but still benign wholesale inflation notwithstanding, RBI has been maintaining its hawkish tone in its bimonthly monetary policy resolutions. What is one to take of all these facts?

Reserve Bank of India. (HT Photo)
Reserve Bank of India. (HT Photo)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editors Pick / Number Theory: Understanding India's fresh inflation numbers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On