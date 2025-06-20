Putting China's rare earth dominance in perspective | Number Theory

After the United States and China re-affirmed the truce in their trade war last week, it is expected that flow of rare earth minerals from China to the rest of the world will return to normal. China imposed export restrictions on seven rare earths – a group of 17 elements with applications from electronics to renewable energy systems – in April. This hurt industries across the globe, including India, where importers do not yet have clarity on resumption of rare earth imports. This episode makes it a good opportunity to check how dominant is China in the production of these elements and how this dominance has evolved over time. Here are three charts that answer these questions.

Rare earth ore waiting to be processed.(REUTERS)