Regional satraps have gone extinct in India | Number Theory

Naveen Patnaik, Jyoti Basu and Nitish Kumar are, in that order, the three longest-serving chief ministers of a major state in India. These leaders came neither from the Congress nor the BJP or its ideological predecessor. The roots of their political rise are found in the political churn in India of the 1960s and 70s when Congress’s hegemonic dominance in Indian politics started giving way, but a new national hegemon was nowhere in sight.

Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge (2nd from left), Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi earlier this month.(HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Now that India has a new national political hegemon in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian politics seems to be going back in time. The BJP’s initial successes came against the Congress. Now it is subsuming regional parties which first grew against the Congress. Today, there is very little space for regional parties unwilling to do business with either the BJP or the Congress. The numbers, based on an analysis of databases curated by the second author of this story, are crystal clear: regional satraps are an endangered species in Indian politics. The trend is best read with a useful schematic on the chronology of Indian politics: the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th “Party System” classification which represents absolute Congress dominance (1952-1967), Congress getting weakened in states (1967-1989), coalition politics (1989-2014), and BJP dominance (2014 onwards).