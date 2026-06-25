Regional satraps have gone extinct in India | Number Theory

Even with alliances, the number of non-BJP, non-Congress chief ministers is close to an all-time low in five decades

As of today, there are only five non-BJP non-Congress chief ministers in the 22 major states/UT in India. In terms of percentage share, the number comes to 23%, the lowest since 2005. At its peak, since the BJP’s formation in 1980, this number was 67% in 1997. This number was 11 until March 2023. Between 2023 and now, the BJP has wrested four of these states, but even the Congress has wrested two. Interestingly, two of the states where the BJP has put its own chief minister after replacing a regional party’s chief minister are states where it was in an alliance rather than an adversarial relationship with the incumbent CM’s party.