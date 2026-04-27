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Social burden of West Bengal’s regional exceptionalism | Number Theory

Whether the TMC is able to leverage this exceptionalism, as it did in 2019, 2021 and 2024, will be clear when the results are declared on May 4.

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 08:35 am IST
By Roshan Kishore, Nishant Ranjan, Abhishek Jha
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The 2026 political contest in West Bengal, if the Trinamool Congress (TMC) narrative is to be believed, is also a contest between the state’s regional exceptionalism against a national--largely Hindi--hegemon, namely the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Whether the TMC is able to leverage this exceptionalism, as it did in 2019, 2021 and 2024, will be clear when the results are declared on May 4. What merits closer examination, however, is a less discussed aspect of this exceptionalism--one that appears more regressive than the progressivism often associated with the state: its social contract. This two-part series will examine that dimension in detail. The first part focuses on the social regression embedded in the state’s politics; the second will explore its underlying causes.

An aerial view of people at Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's rally in Cooch Behar.(AITC)
Social burden of West Bengal’s regional exceptionalism
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

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