Social burden of West Bengal’s regional exceptionalism | Number Theory

West Bengal has a very large share of both Dalits and Muslims in its population

That West Bengal has a large Muslim population is well known and widely analysed in its politics context. These pages have examined the issue in a three-part series in the run-up to the election. Less frequently acknowledged, however, is that the state also has a significant Dalit, or Scheduled Caste (SC), population-- the third largest among major states after Punjab and Tamil Nadu. At the same time, West Bengal has among the lowest shares of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and a relatively larger share of non-SC-ST-OBC or upper caste Hindus compared to most Indian states. In several districts, the combined population of just Muslims and SCs exceeds 50%.