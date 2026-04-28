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Social burden of West Bengal’s regional exceptionalism: Part 2 | Number Theory

As far as the TMC is concerned, it is extremely important that it is able to arrest the Hindu anti-incumbency attrition from its ranks to the BJP.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:57 am IST
By Roshan Kishore, Nishant Ranjan, Abhishek Jha
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The first part of this series underlined the historically entrenched social inequality in West Bengal’s political leadership. Is this social inequality in politics a result of cultural factors such as the precocious emergence of a largely upper caste middle class in the state or material factors rooted in the state’s larger political economy. Here are four charts which examine the feasibility of the latter proposition.

Artistes perform during a BJP rally in Kolkata on Monday.(PTI)
Social burden of West Bengal’s regional exceptionalism
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

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