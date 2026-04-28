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Social burden of West Bengal’s regional exceptionalism: Part 2 | Number Theory
As far as the TMC is concerned, it is extremely important that it is able to arrest the Hindu anti-incumbency attrition from its ranks to the BJP.
Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:57 am IST
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The first part of this series underlined the historically entrenched social inequality in West Bengal’s political leadership. Is this social inequality in politics a result of cultural factors such as the precocious emergence of a largely upper caste middle class in the state or material factors rooted in the state’s larger political economy. Here are four charts which examine the feasibility of the latter proposition.
Social burden of West Bengal’s regional exceptionalism
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