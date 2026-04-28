Social burden of West Bengal’s regional exceptionalism: Part 2 | Number Theory

The first part of this series underlined the historically entrenched social inequality in West Bengal’s political leadership. Is this social inequality in politics a result of cultural factors such as the precocious emergence of a largely upper caste middle class in the state or material factors rooted in the state’s larger political economy. Here are four charts which examine the feasibility of the latter proposition.

Artistes perform during a BJP rally in Kolkata on Monday.(PTI)

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