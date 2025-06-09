Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Sporting waits of a lifetime | Number Theory

Jun 09, 2025 10:38 AM IST

The two finalists in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) had both waited 18 years for their maiden title. But compared to Punjab Kings, it always felt like a first title would mean more for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). For its entire title-less run, the team had crafted some of the most sparkling batting performances in the IPL. It had a fanbase that was expressive and loyal. All that gave RCB’s wait its own story and spirit. Across sports and time, there have been similar waits.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli kisses the winners' trophy after his team won the IPL for the first time in 18 years.(AP)
Monday, June 09, 2025
