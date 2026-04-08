The building fiscal stress in the Kerala Model | Number Theory

Debt has come off the peak but is still on the higher side

Kerala’s debt as a share of GSDP rose from about 25% in 2012-13 to 32 % by 2019-20, before surging to 38.5% in 2020-21 amid the Covid-19 shock. Since then, the ratio has eased, falling to 34.2% in 2023-24 and is projected at 33.4% in 2026-27. It is expected to ease to 33.3% by 2028-29. The CDS report notes that Kerala’s debt burden has remained consistently heavier than the other states. In 2023-24, for instance, Kerala’s outstanding liabilities were 34.9% of GSDP against 27.6% for all states. Even over the full 2012-13 to 2023-24 period, Kerala’s outstanding liabilities at 32.27% was far above the all-state average of 25.59%. Adding to the burden is the dispute over off-budget borrowing. The CDS report, citing CAG data, says such liabilities rose from ₹ 14,142 crore in 2019-20 to ₹ 29,476 crore by 2022-23. While the central government treats these as part of Kerala’s public debt since they are ultimately serviced through the budget, the state argues that counting them, especially Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board’s commercial borrowings, has unfairly shrunk its borrowing space.