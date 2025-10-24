The caste inequality in Bihar’s labour market | Number Theory
Published on: Oct 24, 2025 08:02 am IST
The first of this three-part data journalism series looked at the overall size and occupational distribution of Bihar’s workforce -- something that shapes a state’s economic fortunes. To be sure, there are other factors influencing this, including worker-productivity and income levels -- both of which are a function of education. The second part looked at the educational status of Bihar’s labour force and the relative wage premium for Bihar’s unskilled workers because of migration. The concluding part of the series will look at the caste-based inequality in Bihar’s labour force.
The caste inequality in Bihar’s labour market
