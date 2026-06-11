The curious case of private health insurance bills | Number Theory

The biggest source of higher spending in patients with private insurance coverage seems to be bundled cost

What really explains the higher cost of hospitalisation in patients with private insurance coverage compared to those with no insurance coverage? NSO data allows us to answer this question as it gives a break-up of various heads of hospitalisation costs. While almost every major treatment head is more expensive for private health insurance covered patients, the biggest mark-up is in the “package component”, which is the grouped cost for things such as medical procedures, operation theatre consumables, medicines, and doctor’s fees -- what can be described as the bundled cost of the treatment.