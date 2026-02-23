The importance of IT sector in India's labour market | Number Theory

IT as of now is more important for India’s salary incomes than all of central government put together

What is being debated today is not whether the industry will regain its employment growth mojo of the Y2K era. Nobody expects that to happen. What is feared is that AI will eat away a lot of IT jobs, especially those at the very wide bottom of the pyramid. This raises the natural question: how important are IT sector earnings in the larger universe of India’s salary incomes? One way to answer this is to look at the share of IT sector salaries as a share of total reported salaries in India’s income tax returns. The numbers vary depending on how widely one defines the IT industry net. CMIE Prowess data shows that the salary bill—which includes salaries, wages, bonus, Ex Gratia, PF and gratuities – of NIFTY IT companies had a 7.7% share in India’s reported salaried income in ITRs in 2023. If one were to include all IT companies – this would include GCCs as well – the share increases to 25.6%. While its importance has fallen over time from 28% in 2022 to 25.6% in 2023, it is far from unimportant. Just one number puts this in perspective. In 2023, salaries in all IT companies were 3.3 times the total salary paid by the central government and NIFTY IT company salaries were 98% of central government salaries. The data is clear: any significant employment reduction in IT thanks to AI is bound to have a large bearing on India’s white-collar labour market.