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The manufacturing roots of India’s trade deficit | Number Theory
In an era of globally integrated value chains, numbers such as imports, exports and even manufacturing mean very little when read in isolation.
Published on: May 20, 2026 07:36 am IST
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The external situation—in terms of the falling exchange rate, bearish foreign portfolio flows, and the ongoing energy supply shock—continues to be grim. It would not be, if India did not run a large merchandise trade deficit. What explains India’s large merchandise trade deficit ? Answering this requires examining the linkage between manufacturing and merchandise trade. The data is far from flattering.
The manufacturing roots of India’s trade deficit
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