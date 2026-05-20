The manufacturing roots of India’s trade deficit | Number Theory

The easiest to understand the aspect of this crisis is the loss of investment appetite in manufacturing

Things become crystal clear if one looks at gross capital formation data in India’s National Account Statistics (NAS). Manufacturing’s share in gross capital formation peaked at 45% after reforms in the mid-1990s – which suggests the liberating impact they had on the sector – and reached a second, although lower peak of 36% just before the 2008 crisis struck. Since then, it has only gone downhill and it had a share of less than one-fifth in overall capital formation in 2023-24, the latest period for which NAS data is available. The lack of revival in manufacturing investment is despite various policy interventions by the government to revive the sector. To be sure, this is not to say that manufacturing has shrunk in the post-2008 period in India. It is to say that the rest of the economy has done better than manufacturing. Problem is, the rest of the economy is of little help, when it comes to plugging the merchandise trade deficit. In fact, manufacturing underperforming the rest of the economy will only increase the merchandise trade deficit. This is where a country needs manufacturing capability.