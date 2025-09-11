The poor are driving India’s demographic trends now | Number Theory

The latest results from the Sample Registration System (SRS) mark an important milestone in India's demographic trajectory. Total fertility rate (TFR) - it is the average number of children a woman has in her lifetime - in India's rural areas touched 2.1 for the first time in 2023. A TFR of 2.1 is considered replacement level fertility, which ensures a stable population if maintained over a long time. SRS is the most authoritative source of demographic trends in India apart from the census and used in a host of calculations. While SRS does not give a breakup of data beyond a state-level or rural-urban, the National Family and Health Surveys (NFHS) suggest that the latest flattening in India's demographic curve is a result of the poor having fewer children.

