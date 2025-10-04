The rich are not buying expensive art like before| Number Theory

Search
Sat, Oct 04, 2025
The rich are not buying expensive art like before

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Updated on: Oct 04, 2025 07:58 am IST

At some point of time in the history of capitalism, acquiring art also became an act of investment for some people. This market seems to have entered a bear phase at the moment. Sales growth has been stagnant for the biggest auction houses for years now. Global auction giant Sotheby’s saw its losses double to $248 million in 2024, FT reported earlier in September. Christie’s, the other global giant, saw its sales fall 8% in 2024. What is happening? Here is what the numbers tell us.

Global auction giant Sotheby’s saw its losses double to $248 million in 2024, FT reported earlier in September.(Representative phtot)
