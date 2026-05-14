The Sino-US dynamic: Trade, war, possible peace | Number Theory

US President Donald Trump landed in Beijing on Wednesday for what is perhaps the most important visit of his second presidency. Trump last visited China in 2017 and this is the first in-person bilateral between the top leaders of the US and China. Trump’s rhetoric on protectionism to revive the US economy has not changed since his first term, but this meeting is happening in a very different economic and geo-political context. Here’s why:

US President Donald Trump (left) with China's Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday.(Reuters)

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