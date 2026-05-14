The Sino-US dynamic: Trade, war, possible peace | Number Theory

Geopolitics has gone from hurting Chinese proxies to bogging the US in military conflict with unprecedented economic implications

One thing which neither China nor US had factored in their bilateral relationship were the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel by Hamas. Israel, since the attacks, has been in an almost continuous state of war, which started from the Gaza strip, went into Lebanon, Libya, Iran and eventually all major oil exporting countries in the Persian Gulf. The initial phase of the military conflict weakened and even disposed off forces which were closer to Russia and Iran – Hezbollah in Lebanon, Bashar-al Assad in Syria, Houthis in Yemen and, although not connected from the West Asian conflict, the Maduro regime in Venezuela. However, things started going south for the US quickly once Israel and US launched a full invasion on Iran in February. After Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz for maritime traffic, energy supplies have suffered what the International Energy Agency has described as the biggest supply shock in the history of capitalism.