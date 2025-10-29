The social composition of Bihar election candidates | Number Theory

The first of this two-part series gave a broad social overview of Bihar’s caste composition and the caste composition of NDA and MGB (Mahagatbandhan) candidates based on a database prepared by the first author of this story. This part will offer more granular details of caste composition of candidature of parties within alliances and sub-castes within broad social groups and also the caste-wise contests at the AC level.

A voter awareness message by ECI in Patna.(PTI)