Search
Wed, Oct 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

The social composition of Bihar election candidates | Number Theory

ByNishant Ranjan, Roshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha
Updated on: Oct 29, 2025 08:41 am IST

.

The first of this two-part series gave a broad social overview of Bihar’s caste composition and the caste composition of NDA and MGB (Mahagatbandhan) candidates based on a database prepared by the first author of this story. This part will offer more granular details of caste composition of candidature of parties within alliances and sub-castes within broad social groups and also the caste-wise contests at the AC level.

A voter awareness message by ECI in Patna.(PTI)
A voter awareness message by ECI in Patna.(PTI)
The social composition of Bihar election candidates
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / The social composition of Bihar election candidates | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On