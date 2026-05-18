The trade part of India’s external balance story post-reform | Number Theory

A falling rupee, outbound portfolio investment and sluggish foreign direct investment are flashing amber on India’s external accounts dashboard. If the ongoing oil shock persists and the trade deficit widens further, the pressure will intensify. While recent debate has focused on FDI, portfolio flows and exchange rate, a long-term look at India’s trade deficit is equally important to understand the problem.

A cargo ship sailing into a port amid the West Asia conflict.(AFP)

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