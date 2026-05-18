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The trade part of India’s external balance story post-reform | Number Theory
China, even though it is now past its growth peak, invests much more than India even in relative (share of GDP) terms.
Updated on: May 18, 2026 06:33 am IST
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A falling rupee, outbound portfolio investment and sluggish foreign direct investment are flashing amber on India’s external accounts dashboard. If the ongoing oil shock persists and the trade deficit widens further, the pressure will intensify. While recent debate has focused on FDI, portfolio flows and exchange rate, a long-term look at India’s trade deficit is equally important to understand the problem.
The trade part of India’s external balance story post-reform
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