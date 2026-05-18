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The trade part of India’s external balance story post-reform | Number Theory

China, even though it is now past its growth peak, invests much more than India even in relative (share of GDP) terms.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 06:33 am IST
By Roshan Kishore
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A falling rupee, outbound portfolio investment and sluggish foreign direct investment are flashing amber on India’s external accounts dashboard. If the ongoing oil shock persists and the trade deficit widens further, the pressure will intensify. While recent debate has focused on FDI, portfolio flows and exchange rate, a long-term look at India’s trade deficit is equally important to understand the problem.

A cargo ship sailing into a port amid the West Asia conflict.(AFP)
The trade part of India’s external balance story post-reform
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

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