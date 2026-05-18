The trade part of India’s external balance story post-reform | Number Theory

India’s trade deficit has increased significantly from what it was in 1991

Any discussion of external balance risks inevitably evokes memories of the 1991 crisis, when India stood at the precipice of a sovereign default. What most people do not realise is that India’s trade deficit was much smaller relative to the size of its economy back then: less than 2% of GDP in the five years ending 1991-92 and never more than 4% until 1966-67, the earliest period for which CMIE has data. The deficit worsened consistently after economic reforms, breached the 4% barrier in 2005-06 and has never fallen below that level, barring the pandemic year. The rise in the trade deficit post-reforms—also a result of removing policy restrictions on imports and foreign exchange—means India now needs a much larger surplus in current account invisibles and capital account to balance its external ledger. It is also important to underline that the rise in the trade deficit has largely been driven by non-oil imports rather than India’s endowment deficit in fossil fuels.