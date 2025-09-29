This year may be cooler, but climate crisis is far from over | Number Theory
ByAbhishek Jha
.
The past two years were the warmest ever recorded on Planet Earth. Almost three-fourth of 2025 is over but trends so far suggest there will be no hat-trick of the highest average global temperature being recorded in three consecutive years . However, this does not mean a weakening of global warming and a mitigation of the resultant climate crisis threat. The reasons for 2025 most likely being cooler than 2024, and perhaps even 2023, are largely cyclical in nature.
This year may be cooler, but climate crisis is far from over
