This year may be cooler, but climate crisis is far from over | Number Theory

The past two years were the warmest ever recorded on Planet Earth. Almost three-fourth of 2025 is over but trends so far suggest there will be no hat-trick of the highest average global temperature being recorded in three consecutive years . However, this does not mean a weakening of global warming and a mitigation of the resultant climate crisis threat. The reasons for 2025 most likely being cooler than 2024, and perhaps even 2023, are largely cyclical in nature.

