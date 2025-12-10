Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
US Prez's India rice rant lacks a grain of truth | Number Theory

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 09:42 am IST

There is good reason to believe that Trump’s latest rant against India is devoid of facts

US President Donald Trump is now upset about India “dumping” its rice in the US. “India, tell me about India. Why is India allowed to do that? They have to pay tariffs. Do they have an exemption on rice? They shouldn’t be dumping. I mean, I heard that, I heard that from others. You can’t do that”, he said on Monday and suggested possible tariffs over and above the 50% which exists currently. There is good reason to believe that Trump’s latest rant against India is devoid of facts, hypocritical and possibly diversionary tactics to save himself from problems of US farmers which have been created by him, not India.

AP picture
AP picture
