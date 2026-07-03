US@250: Leveraged at the top | Number Theory

US isn’t just leveraging fiscally, its also leveraged demographically

If one were to flag just one historical event which cemented the US’s position as a global super power, it would be that it is the only country to have ever used a nuclear weapon in a war. US would never have had the atom bomb if not for a set of scientists who fled Nazi persecution from Europe and eventually landed in the US. To be sure, much of the US economic prowess before the World Wars was built on a different kind of migration: slave trade. US’s dependence on migrants for its economic dynamism continues to this day. It is the largest attractor of a highly-skilled workforce which has built its technological dominance. As the US becomes more isolationist and part of it turns hostile to its migrants – Donald Trump’s politics is the epitome of this tendency’s mainstreaming – it will have to learn to balance its economic dependence on migrants and the social hostility against them. Data from the United Nations World Population Prospects (WPP) 2024 report shows that if net migration were to become zero from 2024 onwards, the US population would start decreasing as soon as 2035. Another simple exercise is also useful. If one subtracts all population growth via net migration since 1950 onward, the US’s 2024 population would be 19% less than it is. Days before the US turns 250, the US Supreme Court blocked an attempt by Trump to deny birthright citizenship in the US.