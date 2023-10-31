Weird Science | A hop for a lander, a leap for ISRO, a giant stride in knowledge

The Moon is 40 million years older than previously believed, with a new estimate putting its age at 4.46 billion years instead of 4.42 billion years. The finding is based on the analysis of lunar dust brought back by astronauts on NASA’s Apollo 17 mission in 1972. PREMIUM Astronaut Harrison H Schmitt collects lunar samples during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972(NASA)

What this goes to show is the importance of studying samples brought back by lunar expeditions. Apart from the new analysis, published in Geochemical Perspectives Letters on October 23, lunar samples are topical for another reason. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) wants to return samples to Earth in future expeditions.

ISRO’s optimism stems from the success of its Chandrayaan-3 mission, specifically a “hop” performed by the Vikram lander, which demonstrated that it could take off from one place and land on another part of the lunar surface. That could be a small step towards developing the technology to bring back future landers to Earth — with samples from the Moon.

If this does happen, the source of those samples may be key. Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram landed on the lunar south pole, the first lander to do so, and no sample from that region has ever been brought to Earth yet. ISRO has not announced the schedule or landing site for Chandrayaan-4, a collaboration with Japan, but should it choose the South Pole again, samples from there would open up new avenues for research.

The moon and its mysteries

In the composition of lunar samples lies the key to answering many questions about the moon, including how it came into being. In the process, we could also learn more about the early history of the solar system, including that of the Earth.

The study of moon rocks for such purposes, in fact, has been going on for decades already. Successive missions by the US (Apollo) and the former Soviet Union (Luna) have brought back several samples, which have been shared with research organisations elsewhere. These include the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad.

PRL was among the first to receive rocks from the crewed Apollo 11 mission in 1969 and continued to receive more until Apollo 17 in 1972. In between, the USSR too presented PRL with samples from two Luna missions.

The six Apollo missions brought back 2,200 samples weighing a total of 382 kg, and nearly 400 samples are distributed each year for research and teaching projects, according to NASA, whose Johnson Space Center has a repository called the lunar sample building. Researchers study the composition of these rock and soil samples and try to figure out, among other things, how the moon was formed, and when.

There are various theories about the formation of the moon, but one has gained precedence over the others. According to this leading theory, when the Earth itself was young, a Mars-sized object, informally known as Theia, struck the evolving planet. This caused much of both objects to melt and merge into a new object, which is now Earth, while a small portion spun off to form the moon.

Once the crust of the moon was formed, it kept being bombarded by meteorites, resulting in an outpouring of lava. Meanwhile, radiation from the sun kept getting trapped in the lunar soil. The lava outpourings and the trapped radiation remain a permanent record of the activity that has taken place on the moon.

The reason this theory is widely accepted today is the knowledge gained from lunar samples; their composition and age are consistent with such a chain of events.

“We think that the Moon formed from a collision between an impactor and the proto-Earth. Models make predictions on what the moon should look like, and how old it should be. By comparing analyses and model predictions, we can better understand how the moon formed,” University of Chicago planetary scientist Nicolas Dauphas said over email.

Dauphas, who has previously analysed samples brought by Apollo, was not involved in the study giving a new estimate for the Moon’s age.

Dust tells moon's age

In 1972, Apollo 17 astronauts sampled a lunar valley called Taurus-Littrow. The dust samples they brought back contained tiny crystals of the mineral zircon, which had formed billions of years ago. Researchers from the Fields Museum, University of Glasgow and Northwestern University used a new analytical method, called atom probe tomography, to determine the age of the oldest known lunar crystal. Ultraviolet lasers evaporate atoms on the surface of the sample, and the atoms are then taken through radiometric dating. The sample was found to be 4.46 billion years old; the Moon must be at least that old.