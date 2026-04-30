What UAE’s exit means for OPEC’s hold on oil markets | Number Theory

And this is where the friction between the UAE and OPEC stems from, and why its exit matters for the cartel

OPEC’s quota system is the mechanism through which the cartel tries to manage oil prices. When it wants to raise prices, members are asked to produce below what they otherwise could. This requires discipline, but also spare capacity, because the cartel’s influence depends on its ability to add or withhold barrels when market conditions change. This is where the UAE becomes important. According to estimates from the US Energy Information Administration, in February 2026, Saudi Arabia had 1.2 million barrels per day of spare capacity, followed by Iraq at 0.64 million, the UAE at 0.6 million and Kuwait at 0.49 million. Other OPEC members had almost none. This made the UAE unlike earlier departures such as Qatar, which was more important as a gas producer than as a crude oil swing producer. The friction with Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, reflected different national calculations. Riyadh needs higher prices to fund a much larger population, an oil-dependent budget and expensive diversification plans. Abu Dhabi, with a smaller population, deeper fiscal buffers and heavy investments in production capacity, wanted to produce more and monetise its reserves faster. These tensions predated the US-Israel war with Iran, but deepened as Gulf states responded differently to the conflict. The UAE took a more openly pro-US and pro-Israel position, while others remained more cautious. In short, the UAE’s exit matters not just because of the barrels it already produced, but because of the spare barrels it could have brought under OPEC’s control. To be sure, this does not make OPEC irrelevant as Saudi Arabia still has enough production heft and spare capacity to influence the world market. But the cartel will need to ensure that the UAE’s departure does not encourage other members to question the value of staying inside the quota system.