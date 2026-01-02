Search
Fri, Jan 02, 2026
New Delhi oC

What will the markets bring in 2026 for India? | Number Theory

BySreedev Krishnakumar
Updated on: Jan 02, 2026 10:01 am IST

.

Global equity markets ended 2025 on a strong note, but the rally was uneven and driven by a narrow set of themes. India, despite solid economic growth and robust domestic participation, was one of the weakest performers among major markets. As 2026 begins, the question is whether easing global headwinds and improving earnings will help Indian equities regain lost ground.

The Bombay Stock Exchange building.(PTI)
The Bombay Stock Exchange building.(PTI)
What will the markets bring in 2026 for India?
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / What will the markets bring in 2026 for India? | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On