Fri, Aug 08, 2025
Why India is right in resisting US demand to open up agriculture | Number Theory

ByRoshan Kishore
Updated on: Aug 08, 2025 09:52 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that he will protect the interest of Indian farmers (including those in the dairy and fishery business) despite adversity is the first official hint that not opening up agricultural trade for the US was a sore point in Indo-US trade talks and perhaps contributed to Trump putting a 25% tariff on India. The initial 25% tariff has subsequently been clubbed with another blatantly unfair 25% on account of India’s crude oil imports from Russia. China, which imports more crude oil than India from Russia has not faced any such tariff. Whether or not these facts change in future negotiations, India is perfectly justified in resisting US demands for opening up its farm and related sectors to the US. Here are four charts which explain why this is the case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PMO)
Why India is right in resisting US demand to open up agriculture
News / Editors Pick / Why India is right in resisting US demand to open up agriculture | Number Theory
