Why trade and trade deals are complicated | Number Theory
As the 9 July deadline for the 90-day pause on US reciprocal tariffs comes closer, both the US and its trade partners are engaged in hectic parleys to strike out trade deals. The US has already announced a temporary trade truce with China, its largest trading partner. Chances are that even a deal with India will be announced very soon (there are reports of it being announced early on July 3, US time). Without prejudice to what US-India trade deal might or might not contain, there is growing evidence from these trade negotiations – direct as well as indirect – that effective trade deals between two trading partners are becoming increasingly elusive because of how global trade has evolved. Here are three examples which illustrate this point in more detail.