Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Young men most likely to move out of farm sector | Number Theory

ByRoshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha
Jun 02, 2025 09:03 AM IST

.

Shifting workers out of agriculture is India’s biggest structural transformation challenge. Headline numbers suggest that it has made some progress on this front. Official employment data shows that agriculture’s employment share has fallen from 64.5% in 1993-94 to 46.1% in 2023-24. To be sure, agriculture’s employment share has been relatively flat in the last few years. What exactly are the dynamics of this change? An HT analysis of official employment statistics shows that a lot of the decline in employment share of agriculture is explained by younger male workers moving out of India’s farms. Here are four charts which explain this argument in detail.

Representational image.(PTI)
Representational image.(PTI)
Young men most likely to move out of farm sector
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / Young men most likely to move out of farm sector | Number Theory
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On